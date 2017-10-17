Demi Lovato Looks Cute While Making a Late Night Fast Food Trip!

Demi Lovato‘s squeezing in a quick pit stop for some food while on her promo grind!

The 25-year-old Tell Me You Love Me pop vocalist looked cute and comfy while heading back to her car after enjoying a late night dinner at Taco Bell on Monday night (October 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Demi‘s new YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, is set to hit her YouTube channel on Tuesday (October 17).

“#SimplyComplicated premieres on @YouTube tomorrow at 10am PT!!! Can’t wait to share this with you guys ❤️,” she wrote on Twitter.

Her latest single, “Sorry Not Sorry,” became the most successful song of her career, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.