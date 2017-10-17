Top Stories
Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

Liam Payne Weighs In on Zayn Malik's Comments About Harry Styles Friendship

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 11:54 am

Demi Lovato Looks Cute While Making a Late Night Fast Food Trip!

Demi Lovato Looks Cute While Making a Late Night Fast Food Trip!

Demi Lovato‘s squeezing in a quick pit stop for some food while on her promo grind!

The 25-year-old Tell Me You Love Me pop vocalist looked cute and comfy while heading back to her car after enjoying a late night dinner at Taco Bell on Monday night (October 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

Demi‘s new YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, is set to hit her YouTube channel on Tuesday (October 17).

“#SimplyComplicated premieres on @YouTube tomorrow at 10am PT!!! Can’t wait to share this with you guys ❤️,” she wrote on Twitter.

Her latest single, “Sorry Not Sorry,” became the most successful song of her career, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Credit: GICA / Yolo; Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Demi Lovato

