Demi Lovato Premieres 'Simply Complicated' Documentary - Watch Now!

Demi Lovato is opening up for her Lovatics!

The 25-year-old Tell Me You Love Me pop superstar just premiered her documentary Simply Complicated on Tuesday (October 17), which you can watch right now on her YouTube channel.

The documentary promises to explore Demi‘s journey through the music industry, including her struggle with drug abuse, the back-up dancer plane punching incident, sobriety and successfully moving ahead.

“Feeling really overwhelmed with love and support lately. I f–king love you all so much. My fans are the BEST IN THE UNIVERSE!!!” Demi recently wrote on Twitter.

