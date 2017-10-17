Top Stories
Tue, 17 October 2017 at 10:05 am

Dua Lipa Wins Vanguard Award at ASCAP Awards 2017!

Dua Lipa Wins Vanguard Award at ASCAP Awards 2017!

Dua Lipa strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the 2017 ASCAP London Music Awards held at One Marylebone on Monday (October 16) in London, England.

The 22-year-old “New Rules” hit-maker was honored with the Vanguard Award at the event.

“Thank you @ascap for my Vanguard award,” Dua captioned with her Instagram post. “What a wonderful awards ceremony… now all dressed up accordingly for my studio session.”

Also in attendance at the ceremony was Anne-Marie, Becky Hill and MNEK, who won Top EDM Song for his hit “Never Forget You” with Zara Larsson.


Credit: John Phillips; Photos: Getty, WENN
Anne-Marie, Becky Hill, Dua Lipa, MNEK

