Dua Lipa Wins Vanguard Award at ASCAP Awards 2017!

Dua Lipa strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the 2017 ASCAP London Music Awards held at One Marylebone on Monday (October 16) in London, England.

The 22-year-old “New Rules” hit-maker was honored with the Vanguard Award at the event.

“Thank you @ascap for my Vanguard award,” Dua captioned with her Instagram post. “What a wonderful awards ceremony… now all dressed up accordingly for my studio session.”

Also in attendance at the ceremony was Anne-Marie, Becky Hill and MNEK, who won Top EDM Song for his hit “Never Forget You” with Zara Larsson.