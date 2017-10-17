Elizabeth Olsen & Dakota Fanning Reunite as Adviors at Through Her Lens Event

Elizbaeth Olsen and Dakota Fanning pose on the carpet while attending the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program event on Tuesday afternoon (October 17) in New York City.

The ladies were both master class advisors at the event where other stars like Zosia Mamet, Grace Gummer, and Lola Kirke appeared.



Elizabeth and Dakota are longtime friends after starring together in the 2014 movie Very Good Girls. They have remained close ever since!

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing Chanel. Dakota is wearing Chanel. Zosia is wearing Chanel.