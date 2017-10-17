Evangeline Lilly Keeps Her 'Ant-Man & the Wasp' Costume Under Wraps!

Evangeline Lilly‘s costume is being kept a secret in these new Ant-Man and the Wasp set photos!

The 38-year-old actress was seen all covered up on the set of the Marvel film this past weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. If you look in the background of the photos, you can see Michael Douglas walking around in an FBI costume.

If you missed it, we got a bunch of photos of Evangeline and co-star Paul Rudd in their superhero suits filming a brand new scene.

See the newest Marvel set photos below…