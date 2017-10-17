Top Stories
Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

Liam Payne Weighs In on Zayn Malik's Comments About Harry Styles Friendship

Liam Payne Weighs In on Zayn Malik's Comments About Harry Styles Friendship

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 11:54 am

Evangeline Lilly Keeps Her 'Ant-Man & the Wasp' Costume Under Wraps!

Evangeline Lilly Keeps Her 'Ant-Man & the Wasp' Costume Under Wraps!

Evangeline Lilly‘s costume is being kept a secret in these new Ant-Man and the Wasp set photos!

The 38-year-old actress was seen all covered up on the set of the Marvel film this past weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. If you look in the background of the photos, you can see Michael Douglas walking around in an FBI costume.

If you missed it, we got a bunch of photos of Evangeline and co-star Paul Rudd in their superhero suits filming a brand new scene.

See the newest Marvel set photos below…
Just Jared on Facebook
evangeline lilly covers up ant man costume 01
evangeline lilly covers up ant man costume 02
evangeline lilly covers up ant man costume 03
evangeline lilly covers up ant man costume 04
evangeline lilly covers up ant man costume 05
evangeline lilly covers up ant man costume 06
evangeline lilly covers up ant man costume 07
evangeline lilly covers up ant man costume 08
evangeline lilly covers up ant man costume 09
evangeline lilly covers up ant man costume 10
evangeline lilly covers up ant man costume 11

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Evangeline Lilly, Marvel, Michael Douglas

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Harvey Weinstein says he's still going to make movies - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty are goals in this music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kathy Griffin says she's been blacklisted from Hollywood - TooFab
  • You need to see the new Black Panther trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maise Williams sent a cute congratulatory note to BFF Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas - Just Jared Jr