Tue, 17 October 2017 at 6:24 pm

Fifth Harmony Perform 'Don't Say You Love Me' on 'TRL' - Watch!

Fifth Harmony Perform 'Don't Say You Love Me' on 'TRL' - Watch!

Fifth Harmony delivered their first-ever TV performance of “Don’t Say You Love Me” on TRL!

The girl group hit the stage on Tuesday’s episode (October 17) of TRL live from Times Square in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fifth Harmony

The girls will also be performing at the Tidal x Brooklyn event in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening (October 17), with all proceeds going towards natural disaster relief.

5H will also be hitting the road on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour in December.

Watch the performance of “Don’t Say You Love Me” below!
Posted to: Fifth Harmony

