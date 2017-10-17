Top Stories
Sasha Pieterse Reveals How Much Weight She Lost on 'DWTS'

Liam Payne Weighs In on Zayn Malik's Comments About Harry Styles Friendship

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 10:16 am

Gerard Butler Fractured Five Bones in Foot in Motorcycle Accident

Gerard Butler is recounting what happened when he got in a motorcycle accident over the weekend, and it sounds extremely painful though he’s assuring everyone he’ll be totally fine.

“I was going along the road doing my thing and this lady decided to go from parked on the other side of the road to an illegal U-Turn and went right in front of me. I smacked the car, went flying through the air and did a somersault and landed and it hurt a bit,” the 47-year-old actor told ET. “So I’m sitting down and my feet are killing me and my shoes are ripped and [one guy asks], ‘So, how’s it all goin’?’ And I [tried to say], ‘Well I’m supposed to be doing an action movie in about three weeks.’”

“I have five fractures in my right foot alone [and] a bunch of stupid stuff, a torn meniscus, but I’ll be fine,” Gerard added.

We hope Gerard has a speedy recovery!
