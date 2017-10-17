Top Stories
Newlyweds Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

10 Halloween Couples Costume Ideas for 2017!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

John Mayer Wore an Eccentric Outfit on His Birthday

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 10:28 pm

Gucci Mane Marries Keyshia Ka'oir in Lavish Miami Ceremony!

Gucci Mane Marries Keyshia Ka'oir in Lavish Miami Ceremony!

Gucci Mane is married man!

The 37-year-old rapper tied the knot to Keyshia Ka’oir in a lavish ceremony on Tuesday (October 17) in Miami, Florida.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia married at the Four Seasons Hotel with guest including Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Rick Ross.

After the wedding, Keyshia took to Twitter to share a gorgeous shot of her dress along with the caption, “Mrs Davis” – the groom’s real name is Radric Delantic Davis.

The couple have been filming their road to the altar in an upcoming 10-part special – Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event – airing on BET.

Congrats to the happy couple!
