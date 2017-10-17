Gucci Mane Marries Keyshia Ka'oir in Lavish Miami Ceremony!

Gucci Mane is married man!

The 37-year-old rapper tied the knot to Keyshia Ka’oir in a lavish ceremony on Tuesday (October 17) in Miami, Florida.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia married at the Four Seasons Hotel with guest including Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Rick Ross.

After the wedding, Keyshia took to Twitter to share a gorgeous shot of her dress along with the caption, “Mrs Davis” – the groom’s real name is Radric Delantic Davis.

The couple have been filming their road to the altar in an upcoming 10-part special – Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event – airing on BET.

Congrats to the happy couple!