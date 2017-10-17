Top Stories
Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

Liam Payne Weighs In on Zayn Malik's Comments About Harry Styles Friendship

Liam Payne Weighs In on Zayn Malik's Comments About Harry Styles Friendship

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 11:35 am

Harvey Weinstein Thinks He'll Be Able to Keep Making Movies

Harvey Weinstein Thinks He'll Be Able to Keep Making Movies
  • Harvey Weinstein thinks he’ll be able to make movies again – TMZ
  • Watch this video of Shawn Mendes serenading his fans – Just Jared Jr
  • This famous singer was arrested for drugs – Lainey Gossip
  • Here’s how Patton Oswalt says he copes with his wife’s death – TooFab
  • That is one amazing engagement ring! – MTV
  • What is Oreo’s new mystery flavor?! – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Harvey Weinstein, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Harvey Weinstein says he's still going to make movies - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty are goals in this music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kathy Griffin says she's been blacklisted from Hollywood - TooFab
  • You need to see the new Black Panther trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maise Williams sent a cute congratulatory note to BFF Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas - Just Jared Jr