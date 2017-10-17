Jake Gyllenhaal Suits Up for Headstrong Gala 2017!

Jake Gyllenhaal suits up to hit the stage to give a speech at the Headstrong Gala 2017 held at Pier 60 at Chelsea Piers on Monday (October 16) in New York City.

The 36-year-old actor was joined by Chelsea Clinton and her husband Marc Mezvinsky, host Seth Meyers and his wife Alexi Ashe, and Zach Iscol who is event co-chair, Marine veteran and founder of Headstrong.

The Headstrong Gala is held in support of comprehensive mental healthcare for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans.

Earlier this month, Jake attended a photo call for his film Stronger held as part of the 2017 BFI London Film Festival.