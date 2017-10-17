Top Stories
Newlyweds Alicia Vikander &amp; Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

Newlyweds Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

10 Halloween Couples Costume Ideas for 2017!

10 Halloween Couples Costume Ideas for 2017!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

John Mayer Wore an Eccentric Outfit on His Birthday

John Mayer Wore an Eccentric Outfit on His Birthday

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 11:30 pm

Jennifer Aniston Steps Out After Donating $1 Million to Puerto Rico Relief

Jennifer Aniston Steps Out After Donating $1 Million to Puerto Rico Relief

Jennifer Aniston makes her way into a doctor’s office on Tuesday afternoon (October 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 48-year-old actress kept things cool in a white T-shirt, jeans, and sunglasses as she spent her day running errands.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenifer Aniston

Last week, Ricky Martin announced that Jen donated $1 million to the relief efforts in Puerto Rico after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Half of the money will go to the American Red Cross while the other half will go to the Ricky Martin Foundation.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer aniston steps out after donating to puerto rico relief 01
jennifer aniston steps out after donating to puerto rico relief 02
jennifer aniston steps out after donating to puerto rico relief 03
jennifer aniston steps out after donating to puerto rico relief 04
jennifer aniston steps out after donating to puerto rico relief 05
jennifer aniston steps out after donating to puerto rico relief 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jennifer Aniston

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Harvey Weinstein says he's still going to make movies - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty are goals in this music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kathy Griffin says she's been blacklisted from Hollywood - TooFab
  • You need to see the new Black Panther trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maise Williams sent a cute congratulatory note to BFF Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas - Just Jared Jr