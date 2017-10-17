Top Stories
Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

Liam Payne Weighs In on Zayn Malik's Comments About Harry Styles Friendship

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 4:34 pm

Jennifer Hudson Looks Stunning at Photo Call for 'The Voice UK' 2018!

Jennifer Hudson Looks Stunning at Photo Call for 'The Voice UK' 2018!

Jennifer Hudson is a glittery vision at the photo call for The Voice UK!

The 36-year-old powerhouse vocalist joined fellow judges will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs, as well as presenter Emma Willis, on the red carpet on Tuesday night (October 17) in Manchester, England.

Jennifer is serving double Voice duty: she’s currently a judge in the American version of the show, airing Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm EST on NBC.

The blind auditions for the UK counterpart are now underway. em>The Voice UK returns in 2018.

