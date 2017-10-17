Top Stories
Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 12:07 am

Jennifer Lawrence & Margot Robbie Stun at Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration

Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie looked so chic in simple black dresses at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Celebration!

The ladies stepped out at the annual event, presented by L’Oreal Paris, Real Is Rare, Real Is A Diamond and Calvin Klein, on Monday night (October 15) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jennifer and Margot were also joined at the event by Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, Abigail Spencer and Cobie Smulders.

During the event, Jennifer, Riley and Margot were celebrated as Elle‘s November cover girls in their annual issue that highlights some of the biggest names in the industry.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Christian Dior. Margot and Riley are wearing Calvin Klein.

