Jessica Chastain & Tessa Thompson Get Honored at Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration

Jessica Chastain looked radiant in red at the Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration!

The 40-year-old actress stepped out at the annual event on Monday night (October 16) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She was joined at the event by Jaime King, Tessa Thompson and Jess Weixler.

Other attendees included Annabelle Wallis, Juliette Lewis, Amy Landecker, Busy Philipps and Zoe Lister-Jones.

During the event, Jessica and Tessa were honored as some of Elle‘s biggest names in the industry. Jessica took to the opportunity to talk about her outlook on Hollywood.

“I decided to set my own table with room for other women to pull up a chair,” Jessica said while on stage.

FYI: Jessica is wearing Calvin Klein. Jaime is wearing Elie Saab. Jess is wearing Lela Rose. Tessa is wearing Calvin Klein.