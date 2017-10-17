Top Stories
Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 3:21 am

Jessica Chastain & Tessa Thompson Get Honored at Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration

Jessica Chastain & Tessa Thompson Get Honored at Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration

Jessica Chastain looked radiant in red at the Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration!

The 40-year-old actress stepped out at the annual event on Monday night (October 16) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She was joined at the event by Jaime King, Tessa Thompson and Jess Weixler.

Other attendees included Annabelle Wallis, Juliette Lewis, Amy Landecker, Busy Philipps and Zoe Lister-Jones.

During the event, Jessica and Tessa were honored as some of Elle‘s biggest names in the industry. Jessica took to the opportunity to talk about her outlook on Hollywood.

“I decided to set my own table with room for other women to pull up a chair,” Jessica said while on stage.

FYI: Jessica is wearing Calvin Klein. Jaime is wearing Elie Saab. Jess is wearing Lela Rose. Tessa is wearing Calvin Klein.
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica chastain elle women in hollywood event 01
jessica chastain elle women in hollywood event 02
jessica chastain elle women in hollywood event 03
jessica chastain elle women in hollywood event 04
jessica chastain elle women in hollywood event 05
jessica chastain elle women in hollywood event 06
jessica chastain elle women in hollywood event 07
jessica chastain elle women in hollywood event 08
jessica chastain elle women in hollywood event 09
jessica chastain elle women in hollywood event 10
jessica chastain elle women in hollywood event 11
jessica chastain elle women in hollywood event 12
jessica chastain elle women in hollywood event 13
jessica chastain elle women in hollywood event 14
jessica chastain elle women in hollywood event 15
jessica chastain elle women in hollywood event 16
jessica chastain elle women in hollywood event 17
jessica chastain elle women in hollywood event 18
jessica chastain elle women in hollywood event 19

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amy Landecker, Annabelle Wallis, Busy Philipps, Jaime King, Jess Weixler, Jessica Chastain, Juliette Lewis, Tessa Thompson, Zoe Lister Jones

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Harvey Weinstein says he's still going to make movies - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty are goals in this music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kathy Griffin says she's been blacklisted from Hollywood - TooFab
  • You need to see the new Black Panther trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maise Williams sent a cute congratulatory note to BFF Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas - Just Jared Jr