John Mayer Celebrates 40th Birthday in Brazil!

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 12:16 pm

John Mayer rocks a floral print outfit while arriving at the airport on Monday afternoon (October 16) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

That day, John celebrated his 40th birthday with a bunch of pals poolside. Happy belated birthday, John! See all the photos below.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Comments on Ex Boyfriend John Mayer‘s Instagram

John will be performing several concert dates this month in Brazil, which is why he jetted to the country.

See all the photos of John Mayer celebrating his birthday below…
