Newlyweds Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

10 Halloween Couples Costume Ideas for 2017!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

John Mayer Wore an Eccentric Outfit on His Birthday

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 8:42 pm

Josh Hutcherson Joins Alexandra Shipp & Brianna Hildebrand at 'Tragedy Girls' Premiere

Josh Hutcherson Joins Alexandra Shipp & Brianna Hildebrand at 'Tragedy Girls' Premiere

Josh Hutcherson looks cool in a leather jacket as he arrives at the premiere of his new film Tragedy Girls at the 2017 Screamfest Horror Film Festival on Sunday (October 15) at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood.

The 25-year-old actor was joined at the premiere by his co-stars Alexandra Shipp, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Quaid, and Craig Robinson.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josh Hutcherson

Craig was also supported at the premiere by his Ghosted co-star Adam Scott.

Tragedy Girl hits theaters on October 20.

Check out the the trailer for the thriller flick below!


Tragedy Girl Trailer

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Rodin Eckenroth
Posted to: Adam Scott, Alexandra Shipp, Brianna Hildebrand, Craig Robinson, Jack Quaid, Josh Hutcherson

