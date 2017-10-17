Josh Hutcherson Joins Alexandra Shipp & Brianna Hildebrand at 'Tragedy Girls' Premiere
Josh Hutcherson looks cool in a leather jacket as he arrives at the premiere of his new film Tragedy Girls at the 2017 Screamfest Horror Film Festival on Sunday (October 15) at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood.
The 25-year-old actor was joined at the premiere by his co-stars Alexandra Shipp, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Quaid, and Craig Robinson.
Craig was also supported at the premiere by his Ghosted co-star Adam Scott.
Tragedy Girl hits theaters on October 20.
Check out the the trailer for the thriller flick below!
Tragedy Girl Trailer
