Kate Hudson Promotes Fabletics at Hearst Mags' Unbound Access MagFront!

Kate Hudson strikes a pose in an all black ensemble while attending Hearst Magazines’ 2017 Unbound Access MagFront held at Hearst Tower on Monday (October 17) in New York City.

The 38-year-old Marshall actress promoted her activewear for women Fabletics at the event, which was also attended by Michael Shannon, Danielle Brooks, Gayle King, Molly Sims and Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott.

Gayle talked to Orange is the New Black’s Danielle about the need for balance and joy in our lives.

Michael joined editor-in-chief Jay Fielden to unveil Esquire’s Best and Brightest: 25 for the Next 25, a special issue spotlighting 25 men and women whose genius is so great it will be felt for the next 25 years.