Kate Middleton & Prince William Reveal When Third Child is Due!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William have revealed when their third child is due!

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018,” Kensington Palace’s Twitter tweeted out moments ago. This means that the Duchess is around three months pregnant at this point.

The pregnancy was announced last month when it was revealed that she was suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a terrible type of morning sickness.

No word just yet on the sex of the upcoming baby.

The royal couple are parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. Congrats again to the couple!