Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

Liam Payne Weighs In on Zayn Malik's Comments About Harry Styles Friendship

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 1:10 pm

Kendall & Kylie Jenner's Double Date Details with Blake Griffin & Travis Scott Revealed!

Kendall Jenner and her pregnant younger sister Kylie Jenner went on a double date with their boyfriends, Blake Griffin and Travis Scott.

The couples went to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights over the weekend and pals Hailey Baldwin and Jordyn Woods tagged along.

Kylie and Kendall were both extremely loving and cuddly with their boyfriends,” an onlooked told People. “Both couples had their arms around each other, and the girls were really sweet with their guys. Travis and Kylie were especially cute and lovey-dovey. Kendall and Blake had a blast going through the mazes together.”

While there were some rides that Kylie couldn’t enjoy because of her pregnancy, she “made sure Travis went ahead and had fun.” In addition, she kept her baby bump “under wraps in a big hoodie and leggings.”
Photos: Getty
