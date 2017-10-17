Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Are Already Christmas Tree Shopping!

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney look at Christmas trees together while getting an early start on their holiday season shopping on Tuesday (October 17) in Westlake Village, Calif.

The reality stars brought along the cameras to film scenes for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

While Kim and Kourtney have been spotted out and about often lately, their pregnant sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have been keeping low profiles amid the news that they’re expecting.

The family got together this weekend for a party and they all shared photos and videos on social media!

