Tue, 17 October 2017 at 3:40 pm
LeBron James Reveals What He Told His Children After House Vandalized with Racist Slur
- LeBron James‘ house was vandalized with derogatory language, and he reveals how he spoke to his children after the disgusting act occurred – TMZ
- Selena Gomez shared a touching message on Instagram – Just Jared Jr
- Learning about American politics is easy, thanks to Netflix – DListed
- Taran Killam is slamming SNL for having Donald Trump as a host – TooFab
- Watch the latest trailer for Call Me By Your Name – Towleroad
- Where were the Descendants movies filmed? – J-14
