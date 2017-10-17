Top Stories
Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

Liam Payne Weighs In on Zayn Malik's Comments About Harry Styles Friendship

Liam Payne Weighs In on Zayn Malik's Comments About Harry Styles Friendship

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 3:40 pm

LeBron James Reveals What He Told His Children After House Vandalized with Racist Slur

LeBron James Reveals What He Told His Children After House Vandalized with Racist Slur
  • LeBron James‘ house was vandalized with derogatory language, and he reveals how he spoke to his children after the disgusting act occurred – TMZ
  • Selena Gomez shared a touching message on Instagram – Just Jared Jr
  • Learning about American politics is easy, thanks to Netflix – DListed
  • Taran Killam is slamming SNL for having Donald Trump as a host – TooFab
  • Watch the latest trailer for Call Me By Your NameTowleroad
  • Where were the Descendants movies filmed? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: LeBron James, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Harvey Weinstein says he's still going to make movies - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty are goals in this music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kathy Griffin says she's been blacklisted from Hollywood - TooFab
  • You need to see the new Black Panther trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maise Williams sent a cute congratulatory note to BFF Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas - Just Jared Jr
  • j b

    I assume Lebron James told his kids about Donald Trump supporters and how racist they are. They were seeking revenge for him calling out Trump.