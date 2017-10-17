Top Stories
Tue, 17 October 2017 at 7:58 pm

Martha Hunt Shows How She Trains to Be a Victoria's Secret Angel

Martha Hunt Shows How She Trains to Be a Victoria's Secret Angel

Martha Hunt will be walking alongside the other angels in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show next month and she’s showing us how she trains for the big day!

The 28-year-old model took us inside a training session with her trainer Mary Helen Bowers at Ballet Beautiful on Tuesday morning (October 17) in New York City.

Martha was wearing the Angel Max Sport Bra, which is half the weight and has twice the support as a regular bra.

“Straight off the red eye to work out!” Martha tweeted before the workout.
