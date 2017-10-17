Mila Kunis & Ken Jeong Head Out in Malibu Ahead of Their Upcoming Movie!

Mila Kunis and Ken Jeong are preparing for their new movie!

The 34-year-old actress and the 48-year-old actor and comedian were photographed hanging out on Tuesday (October 17) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mila Kunis

The two will both star in Amusement Park, an upcoming 2019 Spanish-American 3D animated adventure.

The Dylan Brown-directed film will also include voice work from Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Garner, Jeffrey Tambor, Kenan Thompson and John Oliver.

The film is scheduled to be released on March 15, 2019, followed by a TV series based on the film that will debut on Nickelodeon in 2019.