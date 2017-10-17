Top Stories
Tue, 17 October 2017 at 10:50 am

Netflix's List of the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on the Streaming Service Revealed!

Netflix's List of the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on the Streaming Service Revealed!

Netflix is notoriously private about viewership data, but the streaming service has just given a glimpse into which shows are the most “binge-raced.”

Basically, binge racing is defined as someone who binges a new show or season as soon as it is released in order to stay ahead and not be spoiled on social media or by friends, etc.

Netflix says there are 8.4 million binge-racers out there, and the act of binge-racing has grown twenty times in the last four years alone.

Interestingly enough, viewers in Canada are the biggest binge-racers!

Click through the slideshow to find out the top 20 binge-raced shows on Netflix…
Photos: Netflix
