Tue, 17 October 2017 at 5:18 pm

Newlyweds Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

Newlyweds Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander head into the airport for a flight out of town on Tuesday (October 17) in Ibiza, Spain.

The newly married couple was seen wearing their wedding rings while being escorted through the airport. The stars posed for a photo with an airport employee and also took out cash from separate ATMs.

Michael and Alicia tied the knot over the weekend during a private ceremony in Ibiza with their closest friends and family members by their side.

Before the wedding, the couple hit the beach for some fun in the sun with their guests!

10+ pictures inside of Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander at the airport…

