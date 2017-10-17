Olivia Wilde & Rachel Weisz Celebrate Female Filmmakers at Tribeca & Chanel Event

Rachel Weisz and Olivia Wilde pose for a photo together while attending the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program event on Tuesday afternoon (October 17) in New York City.

A lot of women came out to show their support at the event, which celebrate female filmmakers. Some of the other stars included Christina Ricci, Rebecca Hall, Kyra Sedgwick, Natasha Lyonne, and Cynthia Nixon.

“ussied UP for @Tribeca’s #throughherlens women filmmakers lunch. (My shoulder pads refuse to be contained within a single photo. They cannot be held back.),” Olivia wrote on Instagram.

FYI: Olivia is wearing Chanel. Rachel is wearing Chanel.