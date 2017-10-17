Only the Brave's Star-Studded Cast Promotes the Film in NYC!

The star-studded cast of the new movie Only the Brave poses for a photo at the Build Series on Tuesday (October 17) in New York City.

Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Taylor Kitsch, and James Badge Dale were joined for the interview by director Joseph Kosinski and the man who inspired Miles‘ character, Brendan McDonough.

The new film is based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a group of elite firefighters risk everything to protect a town from a historic wildfire.

Only the Brave, which is in theaters this Friday, currently has a 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes!