Newlyweds Alicia Vikander &amp; Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

10 Halloween Couples Costume Ideas for 2017!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

John Mayer Wore an Eccentric Outfit on His Birthday

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 6:53 pm

Only the Brave's Star-Studded Cast Promotes the Film in NYC!

Only the Brave's Star-Studded Cast Promotes the Film in NYC!

The star-studded cast of the new movie Only the Brave poses for a photo at the Build Series on Tuesday (October 17) in New York City.

Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Taylor Kitsch, and James Badge Dale were joined for the interview by director Joseph Kosinski and the man who inspired Miles‘ character, Brendan McDonough.

The new film is based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a group of elite firefighters risk everything to protect a town from a historic wildfire.

Only the Brave, which is in theaters this Friday, currently has a 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes!
Photos: Mike Pont/ BUILD Series
Posted to: Brendan McDonough, James Badge Dale, Jennifer Connelly, Joseph Kosinski, Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Taylor Kitsch

