Tue, 17 October 2017 at 6:01 pm

Pink Reveals Mary J. Blige Turned Down the Idea of Working Together!

Don’t expect to hear a duet between Pink and Mary J. Blige!

The 38-year-old Beautiful Trauma singer revealed on SiriusXM’s Morning Mashup that she once tried to ask Mary to do a collaboration many years ago, but it didn’t quite go as planned.

“I went in her trailer a long time ago, I think it was when I hosted the Lady of Soul Train or Soul Train Awards and I walked into her trailer and I was like, ‘Hi! Would you ever work with me?’ She just took one look at me and she goes, ‘No.’ I go, ‘Okay! I love you, Mary! I’ll see you again!’”

But don’t worry – Pink loved it!

“That’s what I love about her, I respect it, because so many people will be like ‘Yeah, call me!’” she explained.

Then again, that awards show happened way back in 2000 – perhaps Mary‘s answer would be different today!

Listen to Pink tell the funny story below.
Credit: Kevin Winter; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Mary J Blige, Pink

