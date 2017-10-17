Top Stories
Sasha Pieterse Reveals How Much Weight She Lost on 'DWTS'

Liam Payne Weighs In on Zayn Malik's Comments About Harry Styles Friendship

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 9:33 am

Prince William Reveals Prince George's Favorite Movie!

Prince William has revealed Prince George‘s current favorite movie!

“He quite likes The Lion King, we’ve watched that a few times,” the four-year-old royal’s dad Prince William said during a surprise appearance at the Paddington train station in London with Kate Middleton and Prince Harry.

“He has watched a few Lego movies as well. Trying to keep him off the television is hard work,” Prince William added. The question about Prince George‘s favorite movies came from an adorable boy who rode the train alongside the royals!

See photos of Prince George in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
