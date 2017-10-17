Prince William Reveals Prince George's Favorite Movie!

Prince William has revealed Prince George‘s current favorite movie!

“He quite likes The Lion King, we’ve watched that a few times,” the four-year-old royal’s dad Prince William said during a surprise appearance at the Paddington train station in London with Kate Middleton and Prince Harry.

“He has watched a few Lego movies as well. Trying to keep him off the television is hard work,” Prince William added. The question about Prince George‘s favorite movies came from an adorable boy who rode the train alongside the royals!

See photos of Prince George in the gallery…