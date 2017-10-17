Reese Witherspoon & Lookalike Daughter Ava Celebrate Elle's Women in Hollywood

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava have us seeing double!

The 41-year-old actress and her 18-year-old daughter stepped out at the Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration on Monday night (October 15) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

They were also joined by Reese‘s Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern, who brought her mother Diane Ladd, her 16-year-old son Ellery and 12-year-old daughter Jaya.

Also in attendance at the event was Reese‘s Wrinkle in Time co-star Bellamy Young and Laura‘s Star Wars co-star Kelly Marie Tran.

Elle’s Women in Hollywood event celebrates their November cover girls who are some of the biggest names in the industry, including Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie.

FYI: Reese is wearing a Calvin Klein dress and Christian Louboutin shoes. Laura is wearing Calvin Klein.