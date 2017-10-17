Top Stories
Newlyweds Alicia Vikander &amp; Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

Newlyweds Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

10 Halloween Couples Costume Ideas for 2017!

10 Halloween Couples Costume Ideas for 2017!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

John Mayer Wore an Eccentric Outfit on His Birthday

John Mayer Wore an Eccentric Outfit on His Birthday

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 8:45 pm

Robin Thicke & His Son Julian Are Ready for Halloween!

Robin Thicke & His Son Julian Are Ready for Halloween!

Robin Thicke leans against the wall while waiting for his ride at LAX Airport on Sunday (October 15) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old singer was all smiles while walking through the airport upon arrival in town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robin Thicke

Robin got in some father-son time with his son Julian the next day and it looks like they’re ready for Halloween at the end of the month!

“It’s That time!” Robin captioned a photo of his son decorating pumpkins. See it below!

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on

Just Jared on Facebook
robin thicke his son julian are ready for halloween 01
robin thicke his son julian are ready for halloween 02
robin thicke his son julian are ready for halloween 03
robin thicke his son julian are ready for halloween 04
robin thicke his son julian are ready for halloween 05
robin thicke his son julian are ready for halloween 06
robin thicke his son julian are ready for halloween 07
robin thicke his son julian are ready for halloween 08
robin thicke his son julian are ready for halloween 09
robin thicke his son julian are ready for halloween 10
robin thicke his son julian are ready for halloween 11
robin thicke his son julian are ready for halloween 12
robin thicke his son julian are ready for halloween 13
robin thicke his son julian are ready for halloween 14

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Julian Thicke, Robin Thicke

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Harvey Weinstein says he's still going to make movies - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty are goals in this music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kathy Griffin says she's been blacklisted from Hollywood - TooFab
  • You need to see the new Black Panther trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maise Williams sent a cute congratulatory note to BFF Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas - Just Jared Jr