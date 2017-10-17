Tue, 17 October 2017 at 8:45 pm
Robin Thicke & His Son Julian Are Ready for Halloween!
Robin Thicke leans against the wall while waiting for his ride at LAX Airport on Sunday (October 15) in Los Angeles.
The 40-year-old singer was all smiles while walking through the airport upon arrival in town.
Robin got in some father-son time with his son Julian the next day and it looks like they’re ready for Halloween at the end of the month!
“It’s That time!” Robin captioned a photo of his son decorating pumpkins. See it below!
