Robin Thicke & His Son Julian Are Ready for Halloween!

Robin Thicke leans against the wall while waiting for his ride at LAX Airport on Sunday (October 15) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old singer was all smiles while walking through the airport upon arrival in town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robin Thicke

Robin got in some father-son time with his son Julian the next day and it looks like they’re ready for Halloween at the end of the month!

“It’s That time!” Robin captioned a photo of his son decorating pumpkins. See it below!