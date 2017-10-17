Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Hold Hands While Walking in NYC!

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively continue to make one cute couple!

The married couple were spotted out on a stroll on Tuesday afternoon (October 17) in New York City.

The two walked together holding hands, just as they did one night prior while exiting from the premiere of Blake’s new film, All I See Is You.

Blake is having a major fashion moment while spending her time promoting in NYC, wearing five different outfits during the day to promote the new movie!

Blake took a semi-terrifying photo to show off her accessories on Instagram: “…My veins are not feeling this standing at the edge of a window, on the 38th floor, in heels, JUST to take a picture of my accessories nonsense. Fu*kin millennials,” she hilariously wrote.