Tue, 17 October 2017

Sarah Michelle Gellar Calls Selma Blair Her Girl Crush, 'Now & Forever'

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair meet up for a photo while attending theSkimm’s cocktails event on Monday (October 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The actresses starred together in the fan favorite movie Cruel Intentions over 18 years ago and they have remained friends ever since.

Also in attendance at the event were Barely Famous co-stars and sisters Erin and Sara Foster.

“Sometimes you make a decision to go out, even though you are tired, and magic happens. @therealselmablair my girl crush, now and forever,” SMG captioned the below photo on Instagram.

“My angels really pulled through last night. So many wonderful women celebrating @theskimm but the most important to me was cuddling with my forever girl @sarahmgellar, I needed that ❤️💋⭐️,” Selma captioned the pic on her account.

