Sasha Pieterse Reveals How Much Weight She Lost on 'DWTS'

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 8:45 am

Sasha Pieterse opened up about her weight loss from competing on Dancing with the Stars after bravely revealing that she had gained 70 pounds due to PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome).

“We’re halfway through the competition and I’ve lost 37 lbs. It really is magical,” the 21-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress said in a pre-taped segment before dancing on Monday (October 16). “I’m feeling like me again. It’s not an easy road, but being able to focus on getting myself healthy again, and the fact that I’m seeing results, getting better is all I can ask for.”

Spoilers! Sasha and her partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from the show last night.

Sasha said, “It was incredible. I knew that it was going to be amazing, but it totally blew my expectations away. I have had such an incredible time and I love everybody here, so obviously this is a very sad moment for me, but I’m juts so thankful. I’ve had an amazing experience and I’m so happy that I got to share my story.”
