Tue, 17 October 2017 at 9:28 pm

Selena Gomez Pens Empowering Message to Younger Sister Gracie

Selena Gomez Pens Empowering Message to Younger Sister Gracie

Selena Gomez leaves her apartment building with a friend on Tuesday night (October 17) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actress and singer was spotted looking pretty in a silver, silk dress and sneakers as she stepped out for a night out on the town.

The night before, Selena took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her 4-year-old sister Gracie along with an empowering message.

“I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth,” Selena captioned the below post.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

