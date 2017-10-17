Top Stories
Tue, 17 October 2017 at 12:13 pm

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Kiss During Romantic Date in Venice!

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Kiss During Romantic Date in Venice!

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick can’t get enough of each other!

The 19-year-old model and the 34-year-old reality star were spotted romantically holding hands and sharing a kiss in public while sightseeing around town on Tuesday (October 17) in Venice, Italy.

“Run away with it,” Sofia wrote on Instagram with a cute photo of the couple in Venice.

Scott is also sharing trips from their trip together on his Instagram.

The two lovebirds were last spotted coupling up for a shopping trip at Barneys last week in Beverly Hills, Calif.
