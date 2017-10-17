Star Wars' Han Solo Movie Gets Official Title!

The official title for the Han Solo film has been revealed… get ready for Solo: A Star Wars Story!

Alden Ehrenreich is starring in the iconic role made famous by Harrison Ford. Also featured in the movie are Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton, among others.

The title was revealed by Ron Howard, who took over after Phil Lord and Chris Miller left the movie. The film will be released on May 25, 2018!

Ron shared the news on his Twitter account, and you can watch the announcement below.