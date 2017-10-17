Tidal x Brooklyn Concert Lineup & Livestream Video - Full Info!
Tidal‘s annual Tidal x Brooklyn concert is happening tonight!
The concert is being held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, but the concert is still available for Tidal users to stream live for free. You can watch via the video player below (which will kick off at 7pm ET).
The lineup is jam-packed with stars and some of the hottest names is music are set to take the stage live in just a few hours.
Collected funds for the concert will go towards relief and recovery for those affected by the unprecedented natural disasters, including: Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria and the earthquakes that took place in Mexico.
Click inside to see the full list of performers for tonight’s Tidal concert…
Tidal Concert Lineup
JAY-Z
Jennifer Lopez
DJ Khaled
Kaskade
Chris Brown
Cardi B
Stevie Wonder
Fat Joe
Remy Ma
Daddy Yankee
Yo Gotti
A$AP Ferg
Vic Mensa
Fifth Harmony
Joey Bada$$
Willow Smith
Belly
Iggy Azalea
Jessie Reyez
Mack Wilds
Machel Montano
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Mr. Eazi
Charly Black
Princess Nokia
Tee Grizzley
Rapsody
Kranium
Chloe x Halle
Cipha Sounds
Victory