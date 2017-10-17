Tidal x Brooklyn Concert Lineup & Livestream Video - Full Info!

Tidal‘s annual Tidal x Brooklyn concert is happening tonight!

The concert is being held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, but the concert is still available for Tidal users to stream live for free. You can watch via the video player below (which will kick off at 7pm ET).

The lineup is jam-packed with stars and some of the hottest names is music are set to take the stage live in just a few hours.

Collected funds for the concert will go towards relief and recovery for those affected by the unprecedented natural disasters, including: Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria and the earthquakes that took place in Mexico.

Click inside to see the full list of performers for tonight’s Tidal concert…

Tidal Concert Lineup

JAY-Z

Jennifer Lopez

DJ Khaled

Kaskade

Chris Brown

Cardi B

Stevie Wonder

Fat Joe

Remy Ma

Daddy Yankee

Yo Gotti

A$AP Ferg

Vic Mensa

Fifth Harmony

Joey Bada$$

Willow Smith

Belly

Iggy Azalea

Jessie Reyez

Mack Wilds

Machel Montano

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Mr. Eazi

Charly Black

Princess Nokia

Tee Grizzley

Rapsody

Kranium

Chloe x Halle

Cipha Sounds

Victory