Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Step Out With Nia Vardalos in NYC

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson enjoyed a stroll together in the Big Apple!

The 61-year-old actor and the 60-year-old actress were spotted out and about after grabbing some food on Sunday (October 15) in New York City.

They both matched in head-to-toe black outfits.

The couple was joined by My Big Fat Greek Wedding‘s Nia Vardalos, pictured in our gallery below.

“Beware! Crass self-serving Social Media Post!” Tom captioned the Instagram photo below the next day. “This book goes on sale tomorrow! Hanx.”

Tom will reprise his role as David S. Pumpkins for the Saturday Night Live Halloween Special on October 28 at 11:30 p.m. on NBC!