Top Stories
Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 5:00 am

Tom Petty Remembered During Private Funeral in LA

Tom Petty Remembered During Private Funeral in LA

Tom Petty‘s funeral was held this weekend in a private ceremony attended by family and friends.

The ceremony for the 66-year-old iconic rocker, who passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest earlier this month, was held at Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

His daughter AnnaKim Violette Petty took to her Instagram to share some photos from the intimate ceremony.

“My beautiful twin star I promise not to be sad and to follow my heart you live on in your art,” AnnaKim wrote.

She later added, “May you be protected by the hottest vixens in heaven….heaven is something u feel.”

Our thoughts continue to be with Tom‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Tom Petty

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Harvey Weinstein says he's still going to make movies - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty are goals in this music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kathy Griffin says she's been blacklisted from Hollywood - TooFab
  • You need to see the new Black Panther trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maise Williams sent a cute congratulatory note to BFF Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas - Just Jared Jr