Tom Petty Remembered During Private Funeral in LA

Tom Petty‘s funeral was held this weekend in a private ceremony attended by family and friends.

The ceremony for the 66-year-old iconic rocker, who passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest earlier this month, was held at Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

His daughter AnnaKim Violette Petty took to her Instagram to share some photos from the intimate ceremony.

“My beautiful twin star I promise not to be sad and to follow my heart you live on in your art,” AnnaKim wrote.

She later added, “May you be protected by the hottest vixens in heaven….heaven is something u feel.”

Our thoughts continue to be with Tom‘s family and friends during this difficult time.