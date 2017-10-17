Tyler Perry Gets Support from Carmen Electra & Tara Reid at 'Boo 2 A Madea Halloween' Premiere!

Tyler Perry is all smiles as he hits the carpet at the premiere of his latest film Boo 2! A Madea Halloween held at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old actor was joined at the event by Carmen Electra, Tara Reid and Garcelle Beauvais, who all came out to show their support.

Also in attendance at the premiere was the stars of the flick Brock O’Hurn, Diamond White, Taja V. Simpson, Lexy Panterra, Patrice Lovely, Yousef Erakat and Inanna Sarkis.

Madea ventures to a haunted campground and the she and company must run for their lives when monsters, goblins, and the boogeyman are unleashed – Watch the trailer below!



‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ | Official Trailer