Vanessa Hudgens Joins the Cast of Jennifer Lopez's Upcoming Romantic Comedy 'Second Act'!
Vanessa Hudgens is joining the cast of Jennifer Lopez‘s new movie!
The 28-year-old actress will play Zoe, a young executive at a consumer goods company, in the film.
Here’s a plot summary: Second Act follows a big-box store employee (Lopez) who, after reinventing herself, gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree.
“Look who else is joining me in #SecondAct…@vanessahudgens 😀 @stxentertainment,” Jennifer wrote on her Instagram.
Leah Remini will also star in the Jennifer co-produced film, which will be directed by 50 First Dates director Peter Segal.
“So excited to start filming with @jlo 😍😍❤️🎉🎉@stxentertainment #secondact,” Vanessa wrote on her Instagram.