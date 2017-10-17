Top Stories
Newlyweds Alicia Vikander &amp; Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

Newlyweds Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

10 Halloween Couples Costume Ideas for 2017!

10 Halloween Couples Costume Ideas for 2017!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

John Mayer Wore an Eccentric Outfit on His Birthday

John Mayer Wore an Eccentric Outfit on His Birthday

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 6:59 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Joins the Cast of Jennifer Lopez's Upcoming Romantic Comedy 'Second Act'!

Vanessa Hudgens Joins the Cast of Jennifer Lopez's Upcoming Romantic Comedy 'Second Act'!

Vanessa Hudgens is joining the cast of Jennifer Lopez‘s new movie!

The 28-year-old actress will play Zoe, a young executive at a consumer goods company, in the film.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

Here’s a plot summary: Second Act follows a big-box store employee (Lopez) who, after reinventing herself, gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree.

“Look who else is joining me in #SecondAct…@vanessahudgens 😀 @stxentertainment,” Jennifer wrote on her Instagram.

Leah Remini will also star in the Jennifer co-produced film, which will be directed by 50 First Dates director Peter Segal.

“So excited to start filming with @jlo 😍😍❤️🎉🎉@stxentertainment #secondact,” Vanessa wrote on her Instagram.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Kevin Mazur; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Harvey Weinstein says he's still going to make movies - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty are goals in this music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kathy Griffin says she's been blacklisted from Hollywood - TooFab
  • You need to see the new Black Panther trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maise Williams sent a cute congratulatory note to BFF Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas - Just Jared Jr