Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim & Kourtney!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 12:56 am

Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev, & Julianne Hough Team Up for Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration

Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev, & Julianne Hough Team Up for Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration

Vanessa Hudgens slayed at ELLE‘s 2017 Women in Hollywood Celebration!

The 28-year-old Spring Breakers actress hit the carpet at the event presented by L’Oreal Paris, Real Is Rare, Real Is A Diamond and Calvin Klein at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

Vanessa rocked a light blue, one-shoulder dress featuring frills at the top and bottom. She finished off her look with silver jewelry and silvery-blue eye makeup.

She was joined by Nina Dobrev, sporting a dark blue, flower-printed piece, and Julianne Hough, who dazzled in a strapless white beaded dress.

Also in attendance were Sabrina Carpenter, Yara Shahidi, Storm Reid, Tavi Gevinson, Lilly Singh, and Julia Garner.

FYI: Vanessa is wearing a Bora Aksu dress, Manolo Blahnik shoes, Sara Weinstock, Graziela Gems, Effy, and EF Collection jewelry, and a Jimmy Choo clutch. Nina is wearing Prabal Gurung. Julianne is wearing Georges Chakra. Yara is wearing Chanel. Storm is wearing a Reem Acra dress and Casadei shoes. Tavi is wearing Calvin Klein. Lilly is wearing Calvin Klein. Julia is wearing Calvin Klein.

20+ pictures inside of Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev, Julianne Hough, and more at the event…
