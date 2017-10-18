Top Stories
Newlyweds Alicia Vikander &amp; Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

Newlyweds Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

John Mayer Wore an Eccentric Outfit on His Birthday

John Mayer Wore an Eccentric Outfit on His Birthday

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 10:38 am

Amy Schumer Talks 'Really Cool' Weight Gain & Twitter Trolls on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Here!

Amy Schumer Talks 'Really Cool' Weight Gain & Twitter Trolls on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Here!

Amy Schumer made an appearance on last night’s (October 17) New York edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live and admitted to the late-night host that she had a “really cool weight gain” ahead of making her Broadway debut in Steve Martin‘s new play, Meteor Shower.

“I had a really cool weight gain last winter,” the 36-year-old entertainer confessed. “Has anyone had the kind of weight gain where your coats don’t fit?”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amy Schumer

Amy then addressed the comments made about her body on the web. “We’re so blessed with the internet that people give you constant feedback on your looks,” Amy quipped. “[It's] such a cool time. Thank each and every one of you for all your feedback on my face and body.”

“The other day, somebody tweeted about me, ‘Amy Schumer’s body looks like a bag of mashed potatoes,’” Amy recalled. “I was like, ‘OK, now I need mashed potatoes.’”


Amy Schumer on Twitter Trolls & Weight Gain

Click inside to watch the rest of Amy Schumer’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Amy Schumer’s Brother Reveals Embarrassing Story

Amy Schumer on Growing Up in Brooklyn

Amy Schumer Cried After Working with Steve Martin

Amy Schumer’s Fantastic Childhood Home Video

Amy Schumer Donated 50K to Ride Jet-Ski with DJ Khaled
Just Jared on Facebook
amy schumer talks weight gain twitter trolls on jimmy kimmel live 01
amy schumer talks weight gain twitter trolls on jimmy kimmel live 02
amy schumer talks weight gain twitter trolls on jimmy kimmel live 03
amy schumer talks weight gain twitter trolls on jimmy kimmel live 04
amy schumer talks weight gain twitter trolls on jimmy kimmel live 05
amy schumer talks weight gain twitter trolls on jimmy kimmel live 06

Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC
Posted to: Amy Schumer, Jimmy Kimmel

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Johnny Depp says his lawyer made him lose millions of dollars - TMZ
  • Shannon Purser is showing off her stunning new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Visage reveals which Drag Race star she really wanted to win - TooFab
  • Karlie Kloss can now add talk show host to her resume - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony just dropped a new holiday song - Just Jared Jr