Bella Thorne Busts a Move With Mod Sun Outside Dance Studio

Bella Thorne showed off some dance moves outside the studio today!

The 20-year-old Famous in Love star was spotted soaking up the sunshine on Wednesday (October 18) in Los Angeles.

She sported a white crop top, distressed and rolled-up blue jeans featuring suspenders and a white shoelace belt, a denim jacket tied around her waist, and white sneakers.

Bella wore her hair - featuring some blue locks - up in a bun and rocked an array of colorful bracelets.

"Don't drink soda!! Even tho I do;)," she captioned the Instagram photo below that same day.

Bella was also seen wrapping her arm around her close friend Mod Sun as she walked him to his car.

The rapper accompanied her at the premiere of her new movie The Babysitter last week, and they were recently spotted displaying some PDA as they hung out in West Hollywood.

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 18, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

