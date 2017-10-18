Top Stories
Newlyweds Alicia Vikander &amp; Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

Newlyweds Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

10 Halloween Couples Costume Ideas for 2017!

10 Halloween Couples Costume Ideas for 2017!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

John Mayer Wore an Eccentric Outfit on His Birthday

John Mayer Wore an Eccentric Outfit on His Birthday

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 2:13 am

Ben Affleck is All Smiles While Out in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck is All Smiles While Out in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck appears in a good mood as he arrives for an early morning meeting on Tuesday (October 17) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actor/director kept things cool in a navy bomber, jeans, and sneakers as he started off his day with some work.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

In the midst of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Ben has also faced some controversy this month after Hilarie Burton said he groped her back in 2003.

After the story became widespread, Ben issued an apology to Hilarie.
Just Jared on Facebook
ben affleck is all smiles while out in los angeles 01
ben affleck is all smiles while out in los angeles 02
ben affleck is all smiles while out in los angeles 03
ben affleck is all smiles while out in los angeles 04
ben affleck is all smiles while out in los angeles 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ben Affleck

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Johnny Depp says his lawyer made him lose millions of dollars - TMZ
  • Shannon Purser is showing off her stunning new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Visage reveals which Drag Race star she really wanted to win - TooFab
  • Karlie Kloss can now add talk show host to her resume - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony just dropped a new holiday song - Just Jared Jr