Ben Affleck is All Smiles While Out in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck appears in a good mood as he arrives for an early morning meeting on Tuesday (October 17) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actor/director kept things cool in a navy bomber, jeans, and sneakers as he started off his day with some work.

In the midst of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Ben has also faced some controversy this month after Hilarie Burton said he groped her back in 2003.

After the story became widespread, Ben issued an apology to Hilarie.