Beyonce Goes Glam for Tidal X Brooklyn Concert!

Beyonce shows off some serious skin as she arrives at the Tidal x Brooklyn concert event on Tuesday night (October 17) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The 36-year-old entertainer went super sexy in a high-slit emerald dress with purple faux fur wrap while wearing her hair in a high ponytail for the event headlined by her husband Jay-Z.

FYI: Beyonce is wearing a custom Walter Mendez dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

