Camila Cabello Dishes on The Secret To Revealing Fake Friends

Camila Cabello wears a chic beret while heading to a radio station on Wednesday (October 18) in London, England.

The “OMG” musician recently spoke with Elle magazine and gave real life advice about how to figure out if a friend is really fake.

“I think the only way to know is time,” she says. “I feel like there are instances and circumstances in your life that always change.”

Camila adds, “You can think someone’s your friend, and it could be out of convenience, or there was something in it for them, or whatever. And a year later, something happens and you really need help, or all of a sudden they have to stand up for you, and it could be inconvenient for them or not benefit them. And they don’t have your back.”

“And you’re like, ‘Ok, that friendship was circumstantial. You were only my friend when it was easy.’ What’s hard is you can’t tell from the beginning.”

