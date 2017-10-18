Camilla Belle Honors Her Ultimate Icon, Elizabeth Taylor

Camilla Belle looks glamorous while co-hosting the launch of the Elizabeth Taylor Love & White Diamonds fragrance at the Academy Mansion on Tuesday (October 17) in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress honored her icon Elizabeth Taylor at the event.

“I’m thrilled to be part of tonight’s celebration, honoring my ultimate icon @ElizabethTaylor and the launch of her fragrance #LoveandWhiteDiamonds. Her legacy has always been so inspiring to me. She was a true visionary: a brilliant businesswoman, an Academy Award winning actress and a courageous advocate,” Camilla wrote on Instagram.

FYI: Camila is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress.