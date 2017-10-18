Channing Tatum Confirms He's No Longer Developing Weinstein Project, Releases Statement About Allegations

Channing Tatum has released a statement after allegations about Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual misconduct came to light.

In the statement, the 37-year-old actor confirmed that his lone The Weinstein Company project will no longer be developed.

“The brave women who had the courage to stand up and speak their truth about Harvey Weinstein are true heroes to us. They are lifting the heavy bricks to build the equitable world we all deserve to live in. Our lone project in development with TWC— Matthew Quick’s brilliant book, Forgive Me Leonard Peacock— is a story about a boy whose life was torn asunder by sexual abuse. While we will no longer develop it or anything else that is property of TWC, we are reminded of its powerful message of healing in the wake of tragedy. This is a giant opportunity for real positive change that we proudly commit ourselves to. The truth is out— let’s finish what our incredible colleagues started and eliminate abuse from our creative culture once and for all,” Channing wrote on Facebook.